Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $488.06. 674,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,570. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

