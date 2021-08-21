Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.06. The stock had a trading volume of 674,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,570. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

