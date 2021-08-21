Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.53.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

