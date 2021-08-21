Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

