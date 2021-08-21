Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $987,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.