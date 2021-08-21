Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.88. 3,776,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

