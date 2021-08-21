Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after buying an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $367,633,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,687. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

