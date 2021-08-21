Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives $31.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research firms recently commented on APR. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Apria alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 0.79. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Analysts predict that Apria will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.