AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 3.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was up 3.2% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $66.35 and last traded at $65.83. Approximately 16,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,020,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

Specifically, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

