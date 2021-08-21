AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,696,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

