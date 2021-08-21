Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

