Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 325,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

