Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.75. 372,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.93. Appian has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

