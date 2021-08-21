Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $68.79, but opened at $70.68. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 1,947 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.