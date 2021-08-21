ApeSwap Finance Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $196.81 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00137427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00149042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,996.64 or 1.00149697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00928092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00721484 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

