Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.97 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of APAX opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. Apax Global Alpha has a 1 year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97).
About Apax Global Alpha
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.