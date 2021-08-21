Anyswap (ANY) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and $4.74 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00006737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00131840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00150873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,105.16 or 1.00058189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00916732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06653620 BTC.

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

