Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.