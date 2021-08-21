Anthony Noto Acquires 7,150 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.50.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.04 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,666,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,559,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.