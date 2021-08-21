ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.22. The stock had a trading volume of 252,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.44. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.