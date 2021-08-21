ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ANIP stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $356.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

