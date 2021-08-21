Angela Fyfe Sells 1,994 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APR opened at $36.60 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.79.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

