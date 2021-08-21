Andrew Alford Sells 189 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXST stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

