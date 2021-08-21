Analyzing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get MedAvail alerts:

This table compares MedAvail and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Rite Aid -0.17% 2.35% 0.15%

This table compares MedAvail and Rite Aid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 6.94 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78 Rite Aid $24.04 billion 0.04 -$90.91 million ($0.15) -106.93

MedAvail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rite Aid. Rite Aid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MedAvail and Rite Aid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rite Aid 2 1 0 0 1.33

MedAvail currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. Rite Aid has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.19%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Rite Aid.

Summary

MedAvail beats Rite Aid on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics. The Pharmacy Services segment offers transparent and traditional pharmacy benefit management for insurance companies, employers, health plans, and government employee groups. The company was founded by Alex Grass on September 12, 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.