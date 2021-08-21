Analyzing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

This table compares Nemaura Medical and InVivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million N/A N/A InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -78.51% -31.33% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -56.81% -48.78%

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nemaura Medical and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.31%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats InVivo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.