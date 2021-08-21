Analyzing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $64.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.69%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 347.01%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 17.93 -$43.57 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.73 $74.41 million $0.23 14.30

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats DouYu International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

