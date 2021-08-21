Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

