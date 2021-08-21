Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $280.09

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $309.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $135.28 and a fifty-two week high of $328.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

