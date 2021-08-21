Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $24.91

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 921,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 170,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 696.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 102,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

