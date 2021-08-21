Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $112.89

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Entegris by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,549.8% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

