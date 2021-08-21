Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Price Target at €63.33

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.33 ($74.51).

A number of analysts recently commented on COK shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €53.22 ($62.61) on Wednesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €57.66 ($67.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.88.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

