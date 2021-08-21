Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTDPY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $19.93. 3,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.