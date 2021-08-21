Analysts Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 237.56

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

BARC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 179.32 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.71. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

