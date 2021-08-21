Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Target Price at $28.00

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,482. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

