Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $5.80

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

