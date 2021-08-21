Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

