Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the highest is $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 182,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

