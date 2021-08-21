Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $562.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.87 million and the highest is $576.62 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $43.79 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

