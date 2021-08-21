Analysts Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.66. 542,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,559. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

