Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. IntriCon posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of 162.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

