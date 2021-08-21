Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.05). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,092,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

