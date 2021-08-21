Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce sales of $329.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $8,489,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 150,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,844. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

