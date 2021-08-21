Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $72.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Glaukos reported sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. 375,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.