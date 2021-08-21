Analysts Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $195.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

