Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.