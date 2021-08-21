Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $304.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,087,000 after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 64,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

