Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

