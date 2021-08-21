Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $567.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.91 million to $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

TTEC stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 160,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,819 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

