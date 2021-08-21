Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $590.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

