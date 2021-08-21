Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on CASI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,712. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,290,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

